Boxing: The fighters in Casimero's mind should he hurdle title defense in Connecticut

Filipino world champion John Riel Casimero acknowledged that his triple title bout with Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue remains on his mind.

But the reigning WBO bantamweight titlist promised he won't be looking past Duke Micah of Ghana, whom he will meet in a closed-door bout in Connecticut on September 26.

"I'm so very excited for this fight. If I finish this guy I'm ready for another opponent, maybe Inoue," said Casimero in a press conference aired on Fight Hub TV.

Casimero has been training in the US for 6 months now and was looking forward to meeting Inoue. But the bout could not be done due to travel restrictions which is why he had to settle for Micah.

Nevertheless, it's still a big fight for Casimero since it will be his first on pay-per-view.

"I'll give a good fight, I'm working hard in training. I know my opponent is a good fighter, undefeated. But I will do my best to win this fight," he said.

Micah, an unbeaten Ghanaian boxer ranked No.11 in the world, said he wais just glad to get this break.

“This is my dream. This is what I have been looking for. This is what I’m fighting for,” Micah said.

“You have to fight the best to be the best. I’m bringing the title back to Ghana.”

The fight will be aired on Showtime.

MP Promotions executive Sean Gibbons acknowledged Casimero was frustrated not getting the Inoue bout but the Micah fight could open other opportunities for the Filipino.

"A little disappointed but those fights come and go... He's looking for all the great bantamweights out there, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Luis Nery," said Gibbons.