Boxing: First-option fight now gone, Casimero can’t take new opponent lightly

Filipino world bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero expressed frustration that he wasn't able to get that triple title bout he had hoped for against Japan's Naoya Inoue.

And fight analyst Ed Tolentino said Casimero should use this as motivation when he takes on Duke Micah of Ghana in Uncasville on Sept. 26.

"It is a letdown, but I hope Casimero will vent all his frustration on Micah," Tolentino said.

The unbeaten Micah, ranked No. 11 in the world, will serve as a replacement for Inoue, who in turn will battle Australia's Jason Moloney.

Casimero trained for months in the US in preparation for Inoue, but their April bout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although there were talks that the fight will be rescheduled in September, Inoue later started negotiating for a fight with Moloney.

"Casimero is frustrated. He wants this fight. He has been hunting the 'Monster' (Inoue) for some time," said Tolentino.

Micah has never been beaten in 24 fights, but Tolentino believes the more experienced Casimero can get the job done against the heavy-handed Ghanaian.

"Micah is a pressure fighter, he comes forward, swinging hooks and crosses. The movement of Micah is both limited and predictable and he doesn't move his head well. Casimero is the slippery one here," he said.

"Micah looks heavy handed, but he has not really faced anyone credible. This explains why he has not cracked the Top 10 in rankings."

Tolentino said there's one thing Casimero will have to do against Micah -- "I just hope Casimero will not take the fight lightly."

