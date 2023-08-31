Li Kaier shoots from the free throw line for China. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- China's Li Kaier was glad they finally pocketed a victory in the 2023 FIBA World Cup after a winless stint in the group stage.

They outplayed Angola, shooting 49 percent from the field, to pull off an 83-76 victory in Group M of the classification round on Thursday at thhe Araneta Coliseum.

"It feels great, we worked hard. Our guys deserved it," said Li, more familiar to NBA fans as Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timberwolves. "It was much needed, I think we finally found a way to play hard for 40 minutes."

Li said they got plenty of help from the bench, which did not contribute much during their losses to South Sudan, Puerto Rico and Serbia.

Angola, led by Bruno Fernando, attempted to put a lid on the Chinese squad but Li and company managed to offset that.

"(Their) defense was huge, they were killing us from the inside," he said. "Once we took that away, we had to focus on rebounds and the ball and it fell our way."

"That's the very key to our success and victory here, so we try to go out and try to do it again against the Philippines," he added, referring to their assignment against Gilas on Saturday.

Li is expecting a good opposition from the Philippines, which will be paced by fellow NBA player Jordan Clarkson.

"They've got some good players, I watched the whole tournament, they got the crowd on their side... I like those type of games. They obviously have a good player in Jordan Clarkson so it's fun to match up with him," he said.

