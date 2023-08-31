FIBA: China keeps Olympic bid alive by beating Angola

China's Li Kaier in action against Angola in the classification phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum, August 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- A more energized China pulled off a crucial 83-76 win over Angola for their first victory in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

China opened its campaign in Group M of the classification round in triumphant fashion, finding a way past Angola's defensive pressure and showcasing better ball movement compared to their previous outings.

With their first win, China remains in the hunt for a place in the Paris Olympics next year. They also put more pressure on Gilas Pilipinas to win their own classification match against South Sudan later in the night at the Big Dome.

Bruno Fernando paced Angola, scoring 11 of his 16 points in the first two quarters. Childe Dundao and Silvio de Sousa also did some damage, scoring mostly from midrange.

But Li Kaier and the rest of his Chinese teammates looked eager to pick up a first victory in the tournament, taking the fight to Angola and tying the scores 45-all at the half.



The Angolans then found themselves trailing especially after Jinqui Hu took over for China. Back-to-back baskets by Jiwei Zhao and Mingxuan Hu made it 65-59 for the Chinese side before Fernando and Gerson Domingos cut the deficit to 10 going to the payoff period.

The Chinese them mounted a 7-2 run that had Angola reeling to 76-61 deficit at the onset of the fourth period. Fernando tried to bring the Angolans back to the game but they could not get any closer than 12 points.

Jinqui Hu topscored China with 20 points on 8-of-10 field goal shooting, while Li added 17 markers. Minguan Hu buried two triples and finished with 16 points.

Dundao scored 17 points for Angola, which also got 13 from De Sousa.

China fell to the classification round after failing to win a single game in Group B. Angola, on the other hand, settled for third place in Group A with a 1-2 slate.

The best-ranked Asian team at the end of the tournament will earn a slot to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

