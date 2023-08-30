Nikola Vucevic in action against Lithuania at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 29, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Montenegro has finally broken through the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time since qualifying for the games.

Despite falling short during their matchup against Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania, the Black Mountains’ 2-1 record at the end of the first round allowed them to clinch the top 2 spot in Group D.

Things would just get tougher for Nikola Vucevic and his squad, however, as they are now set to face Group C’s Team USA and either New Zealand or Greece in round two.

But for the 6-foot-9 Chicago Bulls star, who has been averaging an astonishing 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 assists in three contests for Montenegro in the tournament so far, it’s all about gearing up themselves for the daunting task ahead.

“Each game is different, each team is different,” he said following their defeat.

“We’ll play USA for sure, then we’re about to play [whoever wins] between Greece and New Zealand. They’re very different from Lithuania so we’d have to prepare for them.”

The Americans are now riding on a two-game winning streak at the World Cup after posting dominant wins against New Zealand and Greece, and they will face the blazing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan later Thursday at 4:40 p.m. Still, Team USA is highly favored to take the victory and cement themselves at the top of Group C.

The former Orlando Magic two-time NBA All-Star understands how they should brace themselves for an uphill climb in round two, but he emphasized that they will just continue playing their game and make a name for themselves on the world stage.

“Obviously, US is gonna be a very, very tough matchup, and either Greece and New Zealand as well, " Vucevic said.

“But it’s not over yet. We’re gonna continue to fight and hope for the best and let’s see if we’re gonna get another win.”

Both Hellas and the Tall Blacks are at 1-1, which is why their bout tonight at 8:40 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena is pivotal for both teams’ campaigns. The winner will advance, alongside USA, in a collision course against Group D, while the other will enter the 17-32 classification phase.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



