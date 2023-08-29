Jonas Valanciunas battling for a rebound against Mexico’s defender at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — Jonas Valanciunas’ 11 points and eight rebounds steered Lithuania towards a sweep of Group D.

The world’s no. 8 ranked team showed their prowess after defeating Montenegro, 91-71, on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Also starring for them was Rokas Jokubaitis with 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds, and Mindaugas Kuzminkas with 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

This win assured the squad of the top seed in their group as they won their third straight game in as many games.

After a back-and-forth faceoff during the first two quarters, Lithuania limited the Black Mountains in the third frame to only eight markers. This allowed them to create a lead as huge as 18, while also shutting down Montenegro’s offense by not letting them make a conversion in the quarter’s last 3:33 minutes.

Lithuania continued their dominance in the final quarter and increased their lead to as much as 20 at various points of the fourth, and it proved to be enough as they now are in place to take on who would be the second seed of Group C.

Leading the Black Mountains was Nikola Vucevic who put up 19 points, four boards, and two assists, as they clinched the second spot of their group.

Both squads will be waiting for the top two teams from Group C as they will now cross paths during the World Cup’s second phase.

USA is poised to take the top spot of Group C as they face Jordan, and they are expected to face Vucevic and the Black Mountains in the next phase.

Meanwhile, Greece and New Zealand will lock horns tomorrow at 8:40 PM to determine which of their group will book a ticket to the next phase as the second seed.



