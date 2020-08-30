Golf: Steady Yuka Saso clinches second Japan LPGA title

Yuka Saso of the Philippines bucked a shaky round and withstood Sakura Koiwai's challenge along the way to win the Nitori Ladies tournament by 2 strokes on Sunday.

Saso's victory at Hokkaido Otaru Country Club was the Japan-raised Filipina golfer's second victory at the Japan LPGA, following her title at NEC Karuizawa 2 weeks ago.

With her latest feat, the reigning Asian Games champion took home the 36 million yen (P16.52 million) championship purse.

Entering the final round, the title was virtually a tossup between Saso and Koiwai, who both enjoyed a sizable lead over the field.

Saso’s start on Sunday was less than ideal, however, after a double-bogey on the second hole.

But the 19-year-old steadied the ship, with birdies in 4 out of the next 8 holes before staying even par the rest of the way.

On a day that Saso was vulnerable, Koiwai, 22, needed to be brilliant. It didn’t help her cause, though, that she bogeyed 3 holes at the turn.

After a 1-under 71 on the day, her worst in Otaru, Saso submitted a 13-under 275.

Koiwai (72) was at 277, with the rest of the field at least 8 shots away.

Overall, Tour rookie Saso has won 2 out of 3 Japan LPGA events.

In her debut at the Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba in late June, she was right there with the leaders, finishing joint fifth with 4 others and just 2 shots behind champion Ayaka Watanabe.