FIBA: Serbia pummels Puerto Rico en route to 2nd win

The Puerto Ricans fail to get past the Serbians in their FIBA World Cup clash on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA -- Serbia proved too much for Puerto Rico on Monday, scoring a clinical 94-77 victory for their second win in Group B of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum.

All Serbian players fielded by coach Svetislav Pesic contributed on offense to continue their mastery of Puerto Rico since 2016.

Nikola Jovic scored 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter while collecting four assists and three rebounds.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 markers, while Aleksa Avaramovic added 15.

Nikola Milutinov was a monster of the boards, grabbing a total of 15 rebounds to go with his 12 points.

From an eight-point gap, the Serbians hiked their lead to 18 points going to the second period.

After trailing by 32, the Puerto Ricans cut the deficit to 81-71 with five minutes left before regulation.

Serbia responded with a 13-2 run and never looked back since.

