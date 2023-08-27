Lithuania’s Jonas Valanciunas against Mexico’s Joshua Ibarra at their 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Jonas Valanciunas stood tall among everybody after his impressive 15-point,12-rebound double-double game.

It helped Lithuania to their second win as they dominated Mexico, 96-66, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lithuanians started the game by scoring eight straight markers which allowed them to pick up momentum and end the quarter with a 32-17 lead.

They were able to maintain the energy throughout the contest and even led by as much as 29, 86-57, after a three-pointer by Rokas Jokubaitis at the 6:42 mark of the fourth. It then extended to as huge as 32, 96-64, after a late triple by the Lithuanians.

Leading Mexico were Gabriel Giron, Israel Gutierrez, and Gael Bonilla who scored 13, 10, and 10, respectively.

Lithuania will be hoping to get the top seed in Group D when they face Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro, who also posts a 2-0 record, on Tuesday, August 29, at 8:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Egypt and Mexico will finally have the chance to tally a win as the two winless squads battle on the same date at 4:45 PM.

All games are scheduled at the same Pasay-based venue.

