MANILA — RSG Philippines on Sunday announced it was letting go of jungler John Paul "H2wo" Salonga who spent just a season in the team.

"Your departure feels untimely, yet we're grateful for the time you spent with us, H2WO. Thank you for all your contributions; you will be greatly missed," RSG Philippines said in a statement.

The 21-year-old signed with RSG Philippines ahead of MPL Season 11, after a disappointing end to his stint in Nexplay EVOS (Now Minana EVOS).

During the MPL Philippines media day early August, RSG Philippines said H2wo was resting, and spending his time as a talent for MPL Season 12.

H2wo started for RSG Philippines for most of MPL Season 11, and was sidelined during the playoffs, with John "Irrad" Abarquez subbed in.

This means Irrad will be the team's lone jungler in MPL Season 12, as Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto leaves for RSG Malaysia.