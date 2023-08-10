MLBB: Aqua returns, no H2wo as RSG reveals MPL S12 lineup

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

Arvie "AQUA" Calderon will return, while John Paul "H2wo" Salonga was absent as RSG Philippines revealed its lineup, Thursday afternoon.

John Darry "IRRAD" Abarquez will be the main jungler as Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto transfers to RSG's Malaysia contingent.

Eman "EMANN" Sangco, Nathanael "Nathzz " Estrologo, and Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon will remain in the team.

RSG will also add Patrick "RTZY" Lim and Kennt Anthony "Souuul" Baesa as its rookies.

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist coach Changrok "Coach Panda" Lim and Theo "Theo" Eusebio will be calling the shots for the team anew.

After placing third and missing the bid to defend their MSC 2023 title, RSG Philippines will now try their hand at a first world championship appearance as the Philippines hosts the tournament.