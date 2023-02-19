MANILA - John Paul "H2wo" Salonga marked his debut for RSG Slate Philippines with a win after sweeping Onic Philippines in their MPL Season 11 match held at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.
H2wo, coming off Nexplay EVOS in one of the biggest off-season acquisitions in the MPL, had 21 assists on top of 4 kills in his debut game for RSG.
H2wo made the crucial lord take that erased Onic Philippines' gold swing, with RSG turning the tides and amassing a 10,000 gold lead of their own.
RSG rammed down all of Onic's turrets in the 26th minute, before creating a game-winning team fight that allowed the reinging MSC champs to secure the nearly 30-minute map.
Eman "EMANN" Sangco, put up a mega kill in the game-winning team-fight.
H2wo shook of a slow start in the first 7 minutets of the match, racking up 9 assists in Game 2, as RSG secured the 18 minute victory.
EMANN flirted with a savage - or a five-man takedown - as RSG secured the last team fight leading to the Game 2 win.
RSG will face Omega next on Friday, February 24.