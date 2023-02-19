John Paul "H2wo" Salonga during the MPL Season 11 media day. Courtesy: RSG Philippines

MANILA - John Paul "H2wo" Salonga marked his debut for RSG Slate Philippines with a win after sweeping Onic Philippines in their MPL Season 11 match held at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.

H2wo, coming off Nexplay EVOS in one of the biggest off-season acquisitions in the MPL, had 21 assists on top of 4 kills in his debut game for RSG.

H2wo made the crucial lord take that erased Onic Philippines' gold swing, with RSG turning the tides and amassing a 10,000 gold lead of their own.

RSG rammed down all of Onic's turrets in the 26th minute, before creating a game-winning team fight that allowed the reinging MSC champs to secure the nearly 30-minute map.

Eman "EMANN" Sangco, put up a mega kill in the game-winning team-fight.

H2wo shook of a slow start in the first 7 minutets of the match, racking up 9 assists in Game 2, as RSG secured the 18 minute victory.

EMANN flirted with a savage - or a five-man takedown - as RSG secured the last team fight leading to the Game 2 win.

RSG will face Omega next on Friday, February 24.