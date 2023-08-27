Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action for Jordan against Greece in Group C of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on August 26, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s performance during Jordan’s 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup opener on Saturday got the attention of many basketball fans around the globe.

Indeed, his 24-point, nine-rebound, three-assist outing was impressive albeit their loss, but it was more than that.

From his built, haircut, jersey number, loose-fitted jersey, armband, sneakers, on-court mannerisms, and even his impressive mid-range jumpers and the effort on both ends of the court that resulted in a 24-point, nine-rebound, three-assist outing, RHJ showed great similarities to one of the game’s greatest — Kobe Bryant

The six-year NBA veteran was quick to downplay the comparisons, however, but the 6-foot-6 wingman — again just like Bryant — said that the LA Lakers legend inspired how he approaches the game.

“It’s an honor for people to say that (being compared to Kobe), but at the end of the day, Kobe is Kobe, and I’m Rondae. I definitely watch a lot of film [of him], [and we have] similar size and athletic abilities,” he said.

The former TNT Katropa then shared one interaction that happened during Bryant’s farewell tour in his last season in the NBA.

“He told me one day, 2016 I believe, I was able to give him the farewell gift, and I was just like: ‘Hey, do you have any advice for me?’ He told me to fall in love with the elbow [jumper], and ever since then, I’ve been working on my midrange and get better.”

Hollis-Jefferson also recalled an instance where he shared the court with Bryant.

“I played against him one time. I guarded him once, he passed the ball so I would say he didn’t score on me,” he said in jest.

“It’s a great memory for me. It was definitely an honor to be able to share the court with him.”

The former Brooklyn Net also commented on being hailed as Jordan’s Michael Jordan, but he maintained that above all, it was the Chicago Bulls legend’s mentality that he is always emulating.

“At the end of the day, I’m a competitor. So whatever I need to do, whatever coach needs me to do, that’s what I’m willing to do. At the end of the day, it’s about winning, whatever it takes, that’s what I would do,” he said.

The former NBA first-round draftee then kept it real when asked about why he hasn’t been signed with an NBA team since 2021 despite still playing at an extremely high level.

“You have to ask people in the league. I don’t know, they are the ones to decide,” said the one-time PBA Champion.

“I think God has a plan for everybody. At the end of the day, if my number is to be called back to the NBA, I think it could happen. I appreciate what the NBA has exposed me to, and if it’s meant, it’s meant,” he added.

