Action between Greece and Jordan in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Greece scored a tough win against Jordan , 92-71, to start their 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup campaign on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Hellas were led by Thomas Walkup who scored 13 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo who contributed nine markers, five boards, three steals, and one block, as they started their Group C campaign with a 1-0 record.

Jordan was able to keep themselves afloat until the 8:42 mark as they were only down by five, 62-67, after a lay-in by Ahmad Dwairi.

But the Greeks finally turned up their play and went on to limit Jordan to nine points until the end of the quarter, while also scoring 25 on their end to end the game.

Giannoulis Larentzakis top-scored for Hellas with 19 points and three dimes.

On the other hand, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starred for Jordan after an all-around outing of 24 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

The Greeks are up for a challenge in their next assignment as they face Team USA on Monday, August 28, at 8:40 PM. Meanwhile, Hollis-Jefferson will try to score their first win against New Zealand on the same date at 4:45 PM. Both games are to be played at the same Pasay arena.