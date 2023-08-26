Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action for Jordan against Greece in Group C of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on August 26, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made some noise during his FIBA World Cup debut, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The former NBA first-round draftee scored impressive all-around stats of 24 points, nine rebounds, and three assists despite falling short in the final minutes of their loss against Greece.

But for the former Brooklyn Net, what matters most is getting Jordan’s first win to get a better shot of advancing to the tournament’s next round.

“For me, it’s not about personal stats or anything like that. It’s about getting the win,” the PBA champion import said. “So [we’re] going back to where we watch film at, look at the details [on] how to get better.”

And despite only joining the Jordanian men’s national basketball team a little less than two months ago, Hollis-Jefferson deemed that it would not be that much of an issue for the squad.

“We were down 16, but we cut it to [five], so I would think that’s good enough chemistry right there,” he said, commenting on the team’s chemistry with him.

RHJ then bared what it would take for the squad to win.

“It’s just about having that next step. Having that mental mindset to stay focused, stay locked in, be resilient, and not make too many mistakes,” he said.

“I feel if we do that and we’re in the ball game down in the last three minutes, we cut it down to two in the last two minutes, who knows how the game goes?”

On the bright side, the former TNT Katropa import showed appreciation for the Filipino fans who supported him during the game.

“Filipino fans in Manila? I love them. I heard them here cheering. Anytime, you could be across the world, they would support you,” he said.

“It means the world.”

But the work continues for the six-year NBA veteran as they hope to finally tally a win in this year’s World Cup.

‘We play New Zealand next game. That’s the focus, win that game, then we just prepare for the next one,” he emphasized.

The two squads will match up on Monday, August 28, at 4:45 PM at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

