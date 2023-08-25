FIBA: With RHJ, Jordan hopeful for Pinoy support at World Cup

TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is playing for Jordan. FIBA.Basketball

MANILA -- The Jordanian national basketball team hopes it can gain Filipino fans at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, given the squad’s connection to the Philippines through naturalized player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

“We know how much the Filipino fans like him here, so I think that’s an addition we’re looking forward to,” Jordan head coach Wesam Al-Sous said of the former TNT Tropang Giga import.

During his 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup stint, Hollis-Jefferson won the Best Import of the Conference plum and led the MVP franchise to a title, towing them to a league-best elimination round record before beating Barangay Ginebra in the championship series, 4-2.

Now, the former Brooklyn Net is tasked to lead Jordan against an extremely tough Group C which includes World Cup favorites United States, Greece, and New Zealand.

“Rondae is an excellent player and person. We expect him to give us what he has been giving us the past two months during the preparation, to give us the experience, to give us good games, to be competitive,” Al-Sous said.

Jordan had a strong build-up for the World Cup with Hollis-Jefferson, beating Mexico, Portugal, and Angola to rule the Kings Cup pocket tournament earlier in the month. The 33rd-ranked nation also beat Iran in a friendly although they dropped games against Montenegro and Czech Republic.

“We’re motivated, we want to prove something, we’re not here just to have fun and play around. We’re here to take care of business, to show people that Jordan has an advanced basketball [system], that we can play at that level, that we belong to the top teams, the top tiers,” Al-Sous added.

Jordan will open its third World Cup campaign against Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Our mentality is to play game by game. All our focus at the moment is on Greece, to show something in that game and to try and gain confidence during that game, to try and give a tough game to our opponent,” Al-Sous said.

“We know how hard, how high-level they are and then after that we can shift our focus to New Zealand and USA.”

- Full circle for Abbas -

Aside from Jefferson, another player who is known by Filipinos is Zaid Abbas. The 39-year-old veteran is in his last World Cup, making the tournament even more special for Jordan.

A known tormentor of Gilas Pilipinas in many memorable duels, Abbas said being coached by Al-Sous, whom he played with for several years, will make this World Cup run unforgettable.

“I hope we can keep showing up in these kinds of events. It is a special one because it is my last. What’s making it special is the coaching staff, we played together for many years,” Abbas said.

Abbas was part of the silver medal-winning Jordan squad during the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship which included the likes of Rasheim Wright, Islam Abbas, and Sam Daghlas, who would also play later on in the PBA as an Asian import.

“First time we qualified, it was the best feeling Jordan achieved,” Abbas said. “Being in the World Cup for a second time in a row, that means we’re improving and Jordan basketball is getting better and better.”

Abbas and Al-Sous may have beaten the Philippines several times in the past, but now, they are eager to get support from their fellow Asian squad as both try to put themselves in the basketball map.

“It means a lot for Jordan fans and players, and it’s exciting because it’s in the Philippines. I think it’s the [country] who loves basketball [the most] in Asia. It’s going to be exciting and I hope everyone would have fun,” Abbas concluded.

