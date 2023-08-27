Jordan Clarkson of Gilas Pilipnas drives to the basket during their FIBA Basketball World Cup match against Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on August 25, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas still has a chance to secure an Paris Olympic berth despite its defeat to Dominican Republic last Friday in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

All Asian teams have dropped their first assignments so far and Gilas Pilipinas is the lone team that managed to put up a fight and avoid getting blown out by higher-ranked opponents from the Americas and Euro qualifiers.

The nationals was able to push Dominican Republic to the limit in the first three quarters before losing Jordan Clarkson to foul trouble in the final three minutes. As a result, the Dominicans escaped with an 87-81 win.

Japan also put up a fight against Germany. But the The Akatsuki Five eventually ended up absorbing an 18-point defeat, 81-63.

The Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-led Jordan initially held its ground against Greece, but they were only able to make the game competitive until the third frame. The Greeks unloaded a full assault in the final period and dealt Jordan a 21-point beating, 92-71.

The rest of the Asian teams absorbed complete blowouts.

Lebanon bowed to Latvia by 37, 107-70, while Iran was no match for Brazil, absorbing a 41-point thrashing, 100-59. Then there’s also the great wall of China, which crumbled at the hands of Serbia by 42 points, 105-63.

Only the best placed Asian team at the end of the tournament will get an an automatic berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

