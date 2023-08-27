Chot refuses to underestimate Angola: Malakas sila

Angola's Bruno Fernando reacts after scoring against Italy in the FIBA World Cup. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Angola gave basketball powerhouse Italy a tough match before collapsing in the end during their clash in the FIBA World Cup opener on Friday.

This is why Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said they cannot afford to underestimate the Angolans despite the latter being ranked one place lower than the No. 40th Philippines.

“Malakas ‘yung Angola,” said Reyes after overseeing the nationals practice at Philsports Arena on Saturday. “I’ve always thought that Angola is a very high-quality, top team."

“We are not overlooking them at all. We are really, really preparing.”

Among Reyes’ concerns is Angola’s NBA player Bruno Fernando, who scored 13 points on top of five rebounds, four steals and two assists against the Italians. Another player to watch out is Childe Dundao, who topscored the Angolans with 19 points, highlighted by four three-point shots.

“We have to make sure that we will be able to stay in front of those guys, especially Childe, he’s quick,” said Reyes.

He added that they need to address Angola’s pressure defense.

“We did some stuff on offense to be able to counter that,” said Reyes.

Gilas Pilipinas is looking to rebound from its 87-81 loss to Dominican Republic.

Reyes said the team has moved on from the heartbreaker, knowing they did everything against the Dominicans.

“If you give your best, it’s easier to come back kasi wala kang pinagsisisihan,” Reyes said. “Mahirap yung meron kang sana ganito o sana ganoon yung ginawa ko.”

“I thought we gave our best. They beat us, ganoon talaga. It’s easier for us to come back from that.”

Gilas will battle Angola on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The game takes place at the Araneta Coliseum after Italy's match against Dominican Republic.

