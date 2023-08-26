FIBA: Gilas turns attention to must-win game vs. Angola

Gilas Filipinas takes on Dominican Republic in their 2023 FIBA World Cup match at the Philippine Arena on August 25, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

BULACAN - Gilas Pilipinas has no time to dwell on its fourth-quarter collapse against Dominican Republic as it prepares for Angola in the FIBA World Cup.

The nationals will meet the Angolans on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum and head coach Chot Reyes said they have adjustments to do especially after seeing his wards’ performance against the Dominicans.

“We have 19 turnovers and that was big,” said Reyes following their 87-81 loss to the Dominicans on Friday. “We shot the ball well than the Dominicans, but that's just more attempts than we did.”

The 41st-ranked Angolans, led by Atlanta Hawks’ Bruno Fernando, were able to give Italy a good fight in the first three quarters until the Italians asserted themselves in the final period for an 81-67 finish.

Reyes said they will need to prepare for the way the Angolans execute their defense.

“Angola pressures the ball as much as Dominican Republic, so yeah definitely we have to make some adjustments in our offense,” he said.

“Our story (against the Dominicans) was our 19 turnovers and we gave up 17 offensive rebounds. We have to make sure that were able to cope with the defensive pressure of Angola.”

