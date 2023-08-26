Chot: Losing Clarkson in crucial stretch doomed Gilas

Jordan Clarkson of Gilas Pilipnas drives to the basket during their FIBA Basketball World Cup match against Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on August 25, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool



BULACAN – National team coach Chot Reyes admitted that losing Jordan Clarkson in the crucial stretch before the end of regulation led to Gilas Pilipinas' defeat against the Dominican Republic.

The Utah Jazz star was whistled for two quick fouls, the second of which led to his ejection with over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Without their main offensive weapon, Gilas wilted against the Karl Anthony-Towns led Dominicans, 87-81.

Reyes said the foul could have been a "let-go" given the situation, but he decided not to protest.

“I might get fined (if I talk about Clarkson fouling out), but it’s pretty obvious to everyone here. We all know basketball, and we understand it could have been easily a let-go,” said the Gilas coach.

The nationals were only down by just 79-76 with over three minutes before Clarkson's exit.

“Unfortunately, the disqualification of Jordan was a big blow to us,” said Reyes.

Clarkson was visibly upset after his ejection as he sat at the sidelines. But he did talk to the media after the game.

“Some calls didn’t go our way, but it’s part of the game,” he said.

Clarkson also thanked the fans who supported them at the Philippine Arena. He was just frustrated for coming up short in the end.

“It’s kind of upsetting we didn’t come up with the win. There are things that didn’t go our way towards the end,” he said.

Clarkson had a game-high 28 points, albeit on 9-of-24 shooting, before fouling out. He also had seven rebounds and seven assists, though he was also responsible for eight of the Philippines' 19 turnovers in the game.

