Pacquiao admits doing 'something unusual' with his legs before Ugas fight

Manny Pacquiao attacks Yordenis Ugas during their WBA welterweight title fight. Wendell alinea



Manny Pacquiao and his team will look back at the things they did during training camp before his fight against Cuba's Yordenis Ugas.

"I think we did (something) unusual before the fight for my legs," Pacquiao admitted in an interview on Fight Hype.

The eight-division former world champion said this might have caused the cramping of his legs, which led to his unanimous decision loss to the Cuban.

When pressed for details, Pacquiao declined to elaborate pending their observation.

"We will study, observe everything we did before this fight," he said.

Pacquiao blamed the stiffening of his legs for his lack of mobility during the Ugas fight. This rendered him vulnerable to Ugas' left jab-right straight combo as he was not able to move side-to-side like he used to.

Pacquiao also said he is open to a rematch against Ugas sometime in January before the election campaign begins the following month.

"I'm not worried about the rematch. Anytime I can ask Al (Haymon). PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) is always open to me, I will make a decision (soon)," he said.

"I can still fight on January, because the official campaign is February 8."

Pacquiao said he plans to confer with his family about his future plans before making an official announcement. He is long rumored to be running for president in 2022.

"I'll study that and will work out (my schedule) in the Philippines for the coming elections," he said.

"I will make an announcement after I relax and spend time with my family. I'll make a decision with my plan in politics and boxing."

