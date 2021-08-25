WBA to declare Pacquiao 'champion for life'

The World Boxing Association (WBA) is set to declare Manny Pacquiao "champion for life" despite his painful loss to Cuba's Yordenis Ugas over the weekend.

WBA president Gilberto Mendoza posted an Instagram video on Tuesday showing him personally apologizing to Pacquiao over the confusion regarding the "super" WBA welterweight title.

"I was fooled, I'm sorry about it," said Mendoza about their decision to strip Pacquiao of the title due to inactivity.

He also expressed his admiration for Pacquiao who didn't make an issue about it.

"You have behaved like a real gentleman and you teach lessons to others," he said.

From Gilberto Mendoza's Instagram page

Pacquiao graciously accepted the apology, saying Mendoza was just doing his job.

The WBA executive said they are preparing an honorary title for the eight-division former world champion win or lose against Ugas. This is part of the WBA's centennial celebration, he said.

"This is a hundred years of the WBA, centennial year, you're gonna be a champion for life. I have a belt made, and we'll come with a resolution after," he said.

The meeting was arranged by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

"I hope top see you soon in Manila with the belt and everything else," said Mendoza.

