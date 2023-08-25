Football: Filipinas now ranked 44th by FIFA after World Cup

The Filipinas hold a press conference dubbed “Herstory Continues" before mingling with fans at the Adidas store in Glorietta Mall in Makati City on August 3, 2023 a day after arriving from their historic FIFA Women’s World Cup debut. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine women's national football team has risen to No. 44 in the world after their campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 last month.

In the latest rankings released by FIFA on Friday, the Filipinas rose two places to 44th -- their highest-ever placing. The improvement made them the seventh-ranked team in Asia.

We've made another improvement in the latest #FIFARANKING 📈



We are now:

4⃣4⃣ in the 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 (2 spots 🆙)

7⃣ in 𝘼𝙎𝙄𝘼 (1 spot 🆙)

3⃣ in the AFF/𝘼𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙉 zone (1 spot 🆙)



Mabuhay tayong lahat! 🇵🇭



🔵🔴🟡 #LabanFilipinas #ParaSaBayan #WinTheMoment #FilipinasTayo pic.twitter.com/8ndSI3oid6 — Philippine WNT ⚽ (@PilipinasWNFT) August 25, 2023

The Filipinas had a respectable campaign in their first-ever World Cup appearance, losing to Switzerland and Norway but stunning co-hosts New Zealand in their second match in Group A. Sarina Bolden scored the Philippines' first-ever World Cup goal before the heroics of Olivia McDaniel at the net secured their triumph.

There were plenty of changes elsewhere in the rankings, with Sweden -- the bronze medalists in the Women's World Cup -- taking the top spot for the first time ever. Sweden had dethroned the United States in a thrilling round-of-16 match before claiming bronze over co-hosts Australia.

The Women's World Cup champions, Spain, are in second place, while the Americans dropped to third following their earliest-ever World Cup exit.

Australia dropped out of the top 10 to No. 11, while Japan moved three spots to No. 8. Morocco made the biggest jump, going 14 places up to No. 58.

The next Women’s World Ranking will be published on December 15.

RELATED VIDEO