Filipinas’ FIFA World Cup debut: A defiance of the impossible

MANILA – The Philippines competing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup was a far-fetched idea not too long ago, but the Filipinas determinedly proved naysayers wrong this year with a goal and a win in their smashing debut.

This is according to former Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) manager Filbert Alquiros, who watched the WWC debutantes in New Zealand during the group stage.

“The feeling is unexplainable. I knew they would make it to the World Cup which I and Coach Ernie Nierras declared in 2012. Everything is possible. The ball is round,” Alquiros told ABS-CBN News in an email interview.

He then shared how the Filipinas’ progressive journey kicked off.

“This all started in 2012 when we made an Identification camp (ID camp) in California, USA. After the camp, we declared we would enter the World Cup in eight to 12 years. Football fanatics and enthusiasts said we were crazy and that it is impossible because we ranked 86th in the world.”

He continued, “We never gave up, and continued our ID camps. In 2017, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Mr. Mariano Araneta focused more on the ID camps and added more funds to produce the best female soccer players. In 2018, Mr. Jefferson Cheng became the new manager of the team. With more funding by Sir Jeff, we were able to reach this level to make history.”

Eleven years after their World Cup predictive declaration, Alquiros is still overwhelmed by witnessing the Filipinas on football’s greatest stage.

Their first World Cup stint under the tutelage of Australian coach Alen Stajcic began with a 0-2 loss to Switzerland, followed by the spectacular 1-0 victory over New Zealand, and was concluded by a 0-6 defeat against Norway.

“This was a great experience. I wouldn’t miss it for anything. It was also a great feeling seeing a dream come true. Seeing all the Filipinos who came to watch the games – in Dunedin about 8,000 Filipinos, in Wellington about 12,000, and in Auckland about 16,000 Filipinos. Watching all of them cheering for our team – this gave me goosebumps and tears. The joy of the support,” said the former PWNFT manager.

-- Perfect execution of a long-term plan --

Philippines' goalkeeper #01 Olivia McDaniel (C) celebrates with teammates after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP.

Alquiros was joined in New Zealand by his family, including daughters Natasha and Nicole.

Natasha Alquiros, who last played for the PWNFT in 2016 after being a national athlete for a decade, echoed her father’s account of the massive support that was shown for the Filipinas.

“The atmosphere at all the stadiums was phenomenal, most especially the one in Auckland. It truly felt like a home game. There were 34,697 people at the game and it felt like 34,000 of the ones there were cheering for the Philippines. To be surrounded by so many Filipinos and Philippine supporters made the whole experience just unforgettable,” she said.

She continued: “It truly was an amazing experience to celebrate Philippine women’s football on the world stage. It helped create more awareness for the sport at home and brought people together. They showed a new path for young players in the Philippines and allowed us to dream a bigger dream.”

Natasha, who was with the PWNFT when the squad went by the Malditas moniker, talked about the team’s development.

“The PWNFT found the perfect balance of getting quality players, a great coaching staff and a great management team — the strength is the fact that the women’s team had proper support and funding, proper preparation (friendlies, tournaments, and international camps against high-ranked squads) and the right people to manage the team on and off the pitch. There was a long-term plan and it was executed to perfection.”

She also hailed the media team for being “on point” as it has been sharing information about the Filipinas on all social platforms.

“Another strength they had was their captains Inna Palacios and Hali Long, who lead the team on and off the pitch. They have been with the team through all the ups and downs, and showed true character and strength by believing in the team in good and bad times, and no matter what, just kept going. The whole team worked so hard and I’m just so proud of all of them,” she added.

Natasha went on to comment on the progress shown by the Filipinas, which is expected to improve as they participate in the Asian Games beginning September and seek to build on their next WWC campaign.

“They showed the world that they weren’t there just to make the numbers, that they can compete, and that they belong on the world stage. Especially after making such a historic first appearance, getting that first goal and first win… they made sure that the world remembers Philippine football,” said the 32-year-old former national footballer.

-- Igniting Pinoy Pride the world over --

The crowd at the Glorietta Center in Makati City celebrates the galant stand of the Philippine Women’s national team at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 even as the Philippines loses against Norway on July 30, 2023 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Nicole Alquiros Malik, the older sister of Natasha who flew from the United Kingdom to New Zealand, gushed that the Filipinas’ World Cup debut was amazing, surreal, and momentous.

“I cried every time they played the National Anthem. I was so proud to be a Filipino at that moment, it made me feel even more pride seeing everyone including the players singing along and paying respect to our Flag, our country,” she shared.

Describing her World Cup experience as a rollercoaster of emotions, Nicole also shed tears when the Filipinas lost twice, scored once, and won for the first time, especially when “Puso” by Spongecola was blasted when the Philippines clinched its maiden World Cup goal after Sarina Bolden converted Sara Eggesvik’s cross with a header.

“I am so proud of every member of the team, including the coaching staff. They gave it their all despite the disadvantages playing against other more experienced and higher-ranked teams. They played with their hearts and that is what matters.”

She continued, “They represented the country and brought Philippine women’s football to the world stage. That in itself is already an amazing achievement. They are taking control and writing HERstory. This is just the beginning and I will definitely be cheering them on as they grow and improve in the next four years. And come the next Women’s World Cup, I will be there cheering them on. Laban Filipinas!”

Back home in the Philippines, various watch parties were held nationwide that drew supporters of the Filipinas, avid fans of the sport, and newbie football viewers.

Nestor Niduaza of La Union, 56, was among the early birds for the 3 p.m. Philippines versus Norway watch party at SM City Rosales in Pangasinan on July 30.

“Maganda ‘yung pinakita nila kasi first time na naka-goal tayo atsaka maganda ‘yung depensa nila,” he said while the replay of the Philippines vs. New Zealand game was being shown.

Reynold Aguas of Tarlac City explained why he went to the watch party on a Sunday: “Because I’m a Filipino and kasi ‘pag Pilipinas pinag-usapan, ‘pag Filipino ka kahit ‘di ka kasama sa laro, enough na ‘yun na ma-boost ang morale mo as a Filipino.”

The 55-year-old added of the Filipinas: “They play by heart. Makikita mo ang puso at passion. Ganun talaga tayong Pilipino. Iba ang Pinoy.”

Mary Roxan Abando and Celeste Gonzales, meanwhile, admitted to being first-time football viewers at the watch party.

“Siyempre proud kami kasi nakapasok sila sa FIFA Women’s World Cup. Kailangan i-support sila kasi Pilipino tayo,” commented Abando from Balungao, 42, an employee of watch party sponsor Cignal.

“Hindi ako fan pero nagka-interes ako kasi Pinoy ang andiyan,” shared Gonzales, who is from La Union and currently based in Calasiao. “Ang hirap mag-goal talaga.”

As Norway scored three goals in just 31 minutes, the 45-year-old mother of two collegiate swimmers remained to have faith in the PWNFT.

“Kahit wala pang score, makikita ang fire sa mata nila – go lang, laban lang. Hangga’t ‘di natatapos ang laban, may pag-asa pa,” remarked Gonzales during halftime.

Norway, however, remained dominant and soared into the Last 16 with a 6-0 victory.

After the game ended, the defeated but not dejected Filipinas were shown onscreen. This prompted their new fervent fan, Gonzales, to confidently declare, “They will come back stronger.”

