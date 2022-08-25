A Filipino coach will join the coaching staff of the Bay Area Dragons when the Hong Kong-based squad competes in the PBA Commissioner's Cup and the East Asia Super League.

Cholo Villanueva, head coach of the Batangas City-Embassy Chill in the MPBL, has been tapped to join the coaching staff headed by Olympian Brian Goorjan in the Dragons’ camp.

Villanueva disclosed this development to ABS-CBN News, showing a signed document formalizing his involvement with the squad.

The former La Salle Green Archer has been helping the team’s practices, including tune-up matches with Blackwater and La Salle.

Bay Area Dragons will be headed by former NBA player Myles Powell and 7-foot-5 Chinese center Liu Chuanxing, a member of the Chinese national team, and 6-foot-9 veteran Duncan Reid.

Powell played for the New York Knicks coached by Tom Thibodeau, and the Philladelphia 76ers handled by Doc Rivers.

Reid was a member of the Hong Kong national team for many years.

The involvement of Villanueva in the guest squad which will also see action in EASL’s home and away tournament, will give the Hong Kong-based squad an added feel of Pinoy brand of game as well as the coach’s familiarity with the PBA.

Villanueva also played in the PBA for a few years before embarking on coaching, serving as an assistant coach to Franz Pumaren (Air21 and GlobalPort).

Just recently, Villanueva led the Batangas City-Embassy Chill to a 75-66 win over Sarangani as the squad improved its win-loss record to 13-1 in the ongoing MPBL’s fourth season.

