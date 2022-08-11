Liu Chuanxing and the Dragons had been practicing in the Philippines for weeks now in preparation for the Commissioner’s Cup set September 21. Bay Area Dragons Facebook

For three years, Myles Powell experienced playing in the NBA.

Coming from a small city in New Jersey, the 6-foot-2 guard served as an inspiration in his hometown, proving that a player coming from a not-so-big city can rise and realize his NBA dream.

“It was a dream come true. I’ve been a fan of the NBA since a very young kid, so to be able to watch my dreams come true and be able to see the hard work that I put in, it made me keep believe in even though I came from a small city,” Powell told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview.

“I’m from New Jersey. It let kids back home that if you put your heart in it, you put your dreams in front of you and chase them, it will come true. If I can do it alI over again, I would. I was in the NBA for about three years.

Not only did Powell relish his shot of playing in the big league, but also the chance to be coached by two of the best mentors in the business.

“I’ve got to play for Tom Thibodeau for a little bit. He was the NBA Coach of the Year and took the New York Knicks to the playoffs and I was able to play for the Philadelphia 76ers with Doc Rivers. Doc Rivers won an NBA championship before. I was able to play for two legendary coaches. The things I’ve learned from them, I will not take for granted,” Powell said during the launch of the League 75 France-Philippines Basketball Exhibition where his team, Bay Area Dragons, will be playing French club team Asvel owned by retired NBA star Tony Parker.

Also playing Asvel are two teams from the PBA — the NLEX Road Warriors and the Blackwater Bossing.

Powell was joined in the press con by his teammate, 7-foot-5 center Liu Chuanxing, a member of the Chinese national team.

After the Exhibition Series, the Dragons will compete as a guest team in the PBA and both Powell and Liu look forward to facing the Filipino players.

“I just heard a lot about Philippine fans, how much they love basketball here. But I never got to play against a Filipino player, but the closest thing was against Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green,” said Powell, referring to the two Filipino-American players both playing in the NBA.

“But I’m looking forward playing them. I can’t wait.”

Liu also feels the same.

“On behalf of our team, we look forward to playing them (Filipinos),” said Liu through an interpreter. “We’re a brand new team, but we did a little research on the local teams. We’re confident and we’ll do our best. I have faith in my team.”

The Dragons had been practicing in the Philippines for weeks now in preparation for the Commissioner’s Cup set September 21.