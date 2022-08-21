Bay Area Dragons hold off Ateneo in tune-up

Action between the Bay Area Dragons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their tune-up match. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Bay Area Dragons, an incoming guest team in the PBA, fended off the Ateneo de Manila University in a closed door tune-up game on Saturday night, pulling away for a 102-93 win at the Moro Lorenzo Gym.

The Dragons got off to a strong start and took a 17-point lead midway through the second period through the efforts of Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson.

They eventually led by as much as 22 points in the second half, before the Blue Eagles got within striking distance in the final minute of the game thanks to a 12-2 scoring blast.

BJ Andrade drilled a three-pointer with 41 seconds left that put Ateneo within seven points, 100-93. Bay Area held on for the win, however, displaying their poise down the stretch against the UAAP runners-up.

"We knew it would be tough, a really good workout for us. Happy that the team competed until the very end," said Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin.

"We haven't had many games. The competition in Japan was good but not at this level. We have a lot of holes, both offensively and defensively. We need to be tougher competitively," he added.

Nicholson, a first round pick in the 2012 NBA Rookie Draft, had 20 points, four rebounds, and a steal. Powell added 16 points, six assists, and three rebounds while Glen Yang contributed with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

"[It was] a really good game for us. We wanted to play a team that was physical, played real hard, and played together," Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian said.

"I know Coach Baldwin and I know his reputation. I’ve competed against him for years and I knew that he’d have a team like that. And in our development as a brand new team, we needed a game like this," he added.

Dave Ildefonso led Ateneo with 18 points and five rebounds. Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Ange Kouame, playing in his first game since the Season 84 Finals, had 14 points and 12 boards.

Forthsky Padrigao added 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal in the losing effort.

The Bay Area Dragons will compete in the upcoming 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup as a guest team, as well as in the East Asia Super League.

The Scores:

Bay Area 102 – Nicholson 20, Powell 16, Yang 15, Blankley 14, Zheng 8, Ewing 8, Ju 6, Reid 5, Song 5, Lam 5, Zhang 0, Si 0, Zhu 0.

Ateneo 93 – Ildefonso 18, Kouame 14, Padrigao 12, Ballungay 11, Andrade 10, Obasa 8, Garcia 5, Fetalvero 5, Chiu 4, Koon 4, Lazaro 2, Quitevis 0.

Quarterscores: 29-17, 54-39, 84-64, 102-93.



