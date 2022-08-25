San Miguel's Terrence Romeo watches Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Terrence Romeo made a surprise appearance in Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals, the first time that he has shown up to a game this season.

The San Miguel guard has yet to play in the conference due to back spasms. According to head coach Leo Austria, Romeo has been ruled out for the rest of the Philippine Cup and placed on the team's injury list.

Romeo was the No. 1 cheerleader as San Miguel held on for a 109-100 win against the TNT Tropang GIGA, knotting their best-of-7 finals series at one game apiece. Afterward, he told reporters that his recovery was going well.

"Kahit papaano, nakakapag-strengthening na ako ng paunti-unti. Hindi na rin ganoon kasakit. Hindi na siya ganoong sumusumpong, pero nandoon pa rin 'yung injury ko," he said. "So kailangan pa rin talaga ng time para sa healing."

The former PBA scoring champion said that at this point, he is only about 40 to 50% into his recovery. Romeo admits that he does not know when he can return to the court for San Miguel.

In the 2021 Governors' Cup, Romeo played in 12 games, averaging 12.1 points on 36% shooting along with 3.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

"Medyo matagal pa 'yung pagbabalik sa basketball. Goal ko makapaglaro once na totally mag-heal na siya," he said. "Kailangan ko pang magpa-MRI ulit, titignan kung lumiit na 'yung injury or what, or nawala na."

"Pagka may signal na ng doctor, maglalaro na ako ulit. Pero pina-prioritize ko ngayon is kung paano ko papalakasin 'yung katawan ko habang nagpapa-heal ako sa injury ko," he added.

Romeo said he is doing what he can to stay in condition, so that he will be ready when given the green light by his doctor.

"Hindi ko lang alam kung kailan, pero I’m sure makakabalik ako nang mas malakas doon sa kung ano ako dati," he said.

San Miguel has been successful even without Romeo in the fold, emerging as the No. 1 seed after the elimination round and advancing to the finals for the first time since the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup -- where Romeo won Finals MVP honors.

While he wants nothing more than to be back on the court with his teammates, Romeo is not letting the frustration get the best of him. Rather, he focuses on what he can achieve once he is back at 100%.

"May mga bagay bagay na nangyayari na hindi natin kontrolado. Ang importante kung ano tayo after noon," he said. "Kung ano tayo pagkatapos ng mga bagay na nangyari sa atin."

"Importante, dapat focus pa rin ako sa paglalaro, focus pa rin sa paggawa ng mabuti. Lahat naman ng itatanim mo na mabuti eh hindi pupwedeng mag-ani ka ng masama," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

