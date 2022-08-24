PBA: More composed San Miguel levels series vs TNT

(UPDATED) San Miguel Beer used a massive second half to turn back Talk 'N Text and hammer out a 109-100 win in Game 2 of their best-of-7 title series in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday.

The Beermen drew huge numbers from CJ Perez and Vic Manuel to outscore the Texters and tie the series, 1-1.

Perez had 23 points, while Manuel came off the bench to finish with 20 markers on 9-of-10 field goal shooting.

"Noong Game 1 nag-struggle ako sa opensa ko, na-motivate ako," said Manuel. "Pinagtrabahuhan ko ito ngayon para makuha tong panalo na ito. Credit din sa teammates ko total team effort ang ginawa namin."

Marcio Lassiter, who only scored 5 points in Game 1, had 19 this time around.

They ruined RR Pogoy's high-scoring night for TNT. Pogoy did the heavy lifting for the Texters in the first half by scoring 15. He finished the game with 28 markers.

Mikey Williams only managed to score 7 points.

The Beermen started pulling away early in the fourth quarter, turning an 82-79 lead to a 95-80 bulge.

The Texters trimmed the deficit to 8 following a driving layup by Kib Montalbo, but the Beermen surged again and brought the lead back to 15, 107-92.

Lassister's pull up jumper in the last 40 seconds that pushed the Beermen's lead up to 109-98 was the back-breaker for TNT.

"Pasalamat kami hindi kami naka-2-0. Pag naka 2-0 mahirap nang makabawi," said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

"Sinasabi ko sa kanila lagi kaming lamang pagdating ng third quarter medyo relaxed kami. Nawawala yung killer instinct, mabuti na lang ngayon 'yung pride ng players nasundot ng kaunti. From start to finish hindi sila bumitaw."

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 109 – Perez 23, Manuel 20, Lassiter 19, Fajardo 13, Cruz 12, Tautuaa 11, Brondial 7, Ross 4, Enciso 0, Zamar 0

TNT 100 – Pogoy 28, Castro 15, Montalbo 14, Rosario 11, K.Williams 10, M. Williams 7, Erram 7, Reyes 3, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Khobuntin 2, Marcelo 0

QUARTERS: 30-28, 51-51, 82-79, 109-100

