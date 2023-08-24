Caloy Loyzaga finally inducted to FIBA Hall of Fame

The Loyzaga siblings Chito, Bing and Joey receive the FIBA Hall of Fame honor in behalf of their late father, basketball icon Carlos "Caloy" Loyzaga. Handout

MANILA -- Carlos “Caloy” Loyzaga, one of the best players ever produced by the Philippines, was officially inducted to the FIBA Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

The “Big Difference" was named together with fellow inductees of the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023, which includes China’s NBA pioneer Yao Ming, Brazilian legend and FIBA 50 Greatest Players member Wlamir Marques, and three-time WNBA champion Penny Taylor.

The family of Filipino basketball icon was thankful that their patriarch finally got the recognition he deserved in the world of international basketball.

During the induction Loyzaga’s son Chito talked about his father’s legacy.

“(He played) for love of country, for the flag” said Chito, a former basketball player himself who suited up for the fabled Ginebra squad.

“Imagine, that was not too long after the war. The struggles, the difficulties they had to go through to represent the country, to play for the flag. That was no joke.”

Loyzaga was known as The Big Difference in Philippine basketball in the 1950s and early '60s. He represented the Philippines in two Olympics, the 1954 FIBA World Championship, and other tournaments.

During his heyday, Loyzaga was named a member of the All-Tournament Team in the 1954 FIBA World Championship, where the Philippines finished with a bronze medal.

He was part of the Philippines’ Asian Games champion team four times and was a two-time Asian Basketball Confederation Champion.

He passed away in 2016 at the age of 85.

Loyzaga was enshrined to the FIBA Hall of Fame three days before the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

