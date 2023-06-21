FIBA photo

MANILA – Ahead of Carlos "Caloy" Loyzaga’s FIBA Hall of Fame enshrinement on August 23, his son, former Ginebra star Chito Loyzaga showed his appreciation for his father’s induction into elite company.

“On behalf of the Loyzaga family, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who contributed, assisted, and supported the induction of Carlos 'Caloy' M. Loyzaga to the FIBA Hall of Fame. Maraming salamat! Mabuhay ang Atletang Pilipino!” Loyzaga said in a statement.

His enshrinement will be made official during the FIBA World Congress at Sofitel, Manila.

The ‘Big Difference’, who once led the Philippine men’s national basketball team to back-to-back Olympic stints in 1952 in Finland and in 1956 in Australia, will become the second Filipino to be inducted into the Hall and will follow two-time Olympic coach and his 1951 Asian Games mentor Dionisio Calvo who had his own in 2007.

Loyzaga also led the Philippines to a bronze medal finish in the 1954 FIBA World Championship in Rio de Janeiro. He was named to the five-man All-Tournament Team after posting the third-highest scoring average in the competition.

Joining ‘King Caloy’ in the 2023 class is former Houston Rockets star, the 7-foot-5 Yao Ming.

Completing the latest batch of inductees are players Amaya Valdemoro, Yuko Oga, Penny Taylor, Katrina McClain, Wlamir Marques, Sonny Hendrawan, Angelo Monteiro dos Santos Victoriano and the late Zurab Sakandelidze, and coaches Valerie Garnier and Alessandro Gamba.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al S. Panlilio, who actively spearheaded the nomination, also showed his profuse gratitude to FIBA for recognizing Loyzaga’s contribution to international basketball.

"We, in SBP, are greatly honored to have pursued with FIBA the nomination of Caloy Loyzaga to the Hall of Fame. King Caloy, indeed, is the ‘Big Difference’. With his incomparable talent, he put Philippine basketball on the world map and left an indelible mark in the global consciousness with his achievements on the international stage," said Panlilio, who was recently elected second vice president of FIBA Asia.

SBP Executive Director Sonny Barrios also mirrored Panlilio’s message of appreciation.

“We had formed a committee, chaired by SBP Trustee/Treasurer Ricky Palou, to gather the necessary documentation, including old media articles, that chronicled the colorful career of King Caloy through the years as required by FIBA for all nominees, highlighting how he led the country in international competition,” said Barrios.

In 2010, the Philippine Sports Commission also named him among the first batch of inductees in its own Hall of Fame for his achievements that helped uplift Philippine basketball to where it is today.

He once led the country in securing four gold medals in the Asian Games spanning from 1951-1962, and winning the 1960 and 1963 FIBA Asia Cup championships, while also making a name for himself in the Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association (MICAA) both as a player and as a coach.

San Beda University, whom he helped win three collegiate championships, also retired his no. 14 jersey during the NCAA Season 92 opening ceremonies in 2016.



