Caloy Loyzaga to be inducted to FIBA Hall of Fame

From FIBA's Twitter page

Philippine basketball legend Carlos "Caloy" Loyzaga is set to be inducted to the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 together with China's Yao Ming, Brazil's Wlamir Marques and FIBA World Cup Women's champion Penny Taylor.

And as fate would have it, the inductees will be enshrined at a ceremony in Manila, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Loyzaga was known as The Big Difference in Philippine basketball in the 1950s and early '60s. He represented the Philippines in two Olympics, the 1954 FIBA World Championship, and other tournaments.

He passed away at the age of 85 in 2016.

He will join nine players and two coaches who will all be formally recognized for their contributions to basketball. The event will take place on August 23, after the conclusion of the FIBA Congress.

Other inductees include Indonesian scoring machine Liem Tjien Siong/Sonny Hendrawan, Japan's Yuko Oga, Angola's Angelo Monteiro dos Santos Victoriano, and Zurab Sakandelidze of Georgia.

The two coaches being enshrined are Valerie Garnier of France and Alessandro Gamba of Italy.

Here is the full list of inductees that make up the 2023 Class of the FIBA Hall of Fame:

Players

Amaya Valdemoro (Spain)

Yuko Oga (Japan)

Penny Taylor (Australia)

Katrina McClain (USA)

Wlamir Marques (Brazil)

Yao Ming (China)

Liem Tjien Siong / Sonny Hendrawan (Indonesia)

Angelo Monteiro dos Santos Victoriano (Angola)

Carlos Loyzaga (Philippines - posthumously)

Zurab Sakandelidze (Georgia - posthumously)

Coaches

Valerie Garnier (France)

Alessandro Gamba (Italy)