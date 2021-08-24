PH Team begins campaign in Tokyo Paralympics

Team Philippines is here! 🇵🇭



Flag bearer para athlete Jerrold Mangliwan (wheelchair racing) leads the Philippine contigent in the parade of nations.



PARA sa Inang Bayan! 🥇#StrongerTogetherTeamPhilippines#Tokyo2020TeamPHI #GalingngAtletangPilipino pic.twitter.com/uakmSwHJ1J — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) August 24, 2021

The Philippine team officially launched its campaign in the Tokyo Paralympics Tuesday night.

Jerrold Mangliwan, a 2016 Rio Paralympic Games veteran, carried the flag for the Philippine delegation during the parade of nations at the National Stadium.

Joining Magliwan are Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, and discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda.

They wore traditional barong Tagalog designed by the Bordadao ni Apolonia, a family of noted artisan embroiderers from Taal, Batangas.

Taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin and his coach, Dindo Simpao, are scheduled to leave for the Japanese capital on August 29.

Para-powerlifter Achele Guion, meanwhile, was ruled out for the Games after she had a positive COVID-19 test result.

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony began Tuesday with a burst of fireworks as thousands of athletes who have endured a year-long pandemic postponement prepare to shatter stereotypes and world records.

The Games are opening with Japan battling a record wave of virus cases, and the pandemic will hang over every aspect of the biggest parasports event on the international calendar.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito officially declared the Games before a largely empty stadium as virus rules mean spectators are banned from almost all events.

Still, for a record 4,403 athletes from 162 teams, the Games are a long-awaited moment. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse

