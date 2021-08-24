Para-powerlifter Achele Guion. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Para-powerlifter Achele Guion will be unable to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics after returning a positive COVID-19 test result, the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) announced on Tuesday.

Guion and her coach, Antonio Taguibao, both tested positive for COVID-19 and did not join the Philippine delegation. According to the PPC, both are "asymptomatic and in good health."

Also testing positive for COVID-19 are chef de mission Francis Diaz and para athletics coach Joel Deriada.

Guion is "deeply frustrated" by this development, the PPC said, especially as she has trained for so long and received much inspiration from Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines' first ever gold medal in the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, PPC president Michael Barredo will now assume the office of chef de mission.

"Despite this most unfortunate development, all our para-athletes remain in high spirits," said Barredo. "(They are) committed to give their best possible performances to bring honor and glory for our country."

The Paralympics opens Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.