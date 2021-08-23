PH delegation all set for opening of Tokyo Paralympics

A girl runs past Olympic rings and the logo of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Tokyo, Japan, August 16, 2021. Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters.

All 12 members of the Philippines' delegation to the Tokyo Paralympics have settled down and are getting ready for the opening ceremonies, set for Tuesday at the National Stadium.

From their quarantine facility at the Conrad Hotel, the Philippine delegation left early Sunday at the airport and were given a clean bill of health. All of them had taken their swab tests shortly after their arrival at the Haneda International Airport.

They were then taken by shuttle to the Paralympic Athletes Village where each delegate was assigned their respective quarters in the trip fully supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Leading the delegation was Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo, while the athletes who qualified are swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and powerlifter Achelle Guion.

Taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin and his coach, Dindo Simpao, are scheduled to leave for the Japanese capital on August 29.

A veteran of the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, Mangliwan will have the honor of carrying the country's flag during the opening ceremonies, featuring the world's best para-athletes from 163 countries.

The delegation members will all be clad in the traditional Barong Tagalog designed by the Bordadao ni Apolonia, a family of noted artisan embroiderers from Taal, Batangas.

"The embroidery on the barong is fully handmade and a labor of love," said PPC secretary-general Walter Torres. "The 'Disenyong Bigkis' portrays the unity and nationalism of every Filipino."

"Embroidered on the right of the Barong are the words 'Mahal Kita' and on the left 'Pilipinas' written in the early form of the Filipino alphabet," he added.

Each participant will also wear a "salakot" and be given a hand-embroidered face mask made of pina, with the sun and the stars of the Philippine flag.

"Everybody is in high spirits and our athletes are looking forward to competing in their respective events," said national team chef de mission Francis Diaz.