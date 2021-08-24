Jimmy Alapag is excited to start working after being hired as an assistant coach to the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.

This comes after Alapag joined Sacramento's coaching staff in the NBA Summer League, where they won the title.

"Words can't express how thankful I am for this opportunity to join the Stockton Kings for the upcoming NBA G League season," Alapag said in an Instagram post.

He was especially grateful to Bobby Jackson, the coach of the Stockton Kings, as well as Paul Johnson, the general manager of the G League squad.

"(I'm) looking forward to connecting with the entire Stockton community," Alapag said. "Time to get to work!!!"

It's a big coaching break for Alapag, who had worked with the Kings in the Summer League in 2019 but played a bigger role in the team in his second stint.

Before leaving for the United States with his family last year, Alapag had called the shots for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League and won the title with them in 2018.

His latest achievement was hailed by the Philippine basketball community, including Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

"Time to climb the ladder," Cone tweeted to Alapag.