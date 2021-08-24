(UPDATED) After helping the Sacramento Kings win the NBA Summer League title, PBA legend Jimmy Alapag is now getting a big coaching break.

Alapag on Tuesday was named as an assistant coach of the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of Sacramento.

It's a huge opportunity for Alapag, who revealed over the weekend that he was set to meet with the Sacramento coaching staff following his stint in the Summer League.

"I hope that the impression that I made these first two stints with Sacramento, I hope that they got a chance to see not only the type of coach I am, but the type of person that I am as well," Alapag told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play."

"I'm excited to hear what they have to say, and you know, we'll go from there."

This was Alapag's second stint as an assistant coach for the Kings in the Summer League, having also worked for them in 2019. However, this time around he said he had a much more active role across the board.

Alapag will be working with head coach Bobby Jackson, as well as Will Scott who was named associate head coach. Akachi Okugo, who was the Kings' player development manager in the 2020-21 season, will also join the team as an assistant coach.

Alapag and his family left for the United States last year. Before that, he coached Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League, steering them to the 2018 ABL title. He played 14 seasons in the PBA where he was a six-time champion, an 11-time All-Star, and the league MVP in 2011.