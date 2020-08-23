‘Bang bang!’ Luka Doncic trends after stellar showing in Dallas’ upset of Clippers

Luka Doncic celebrates his game-winning 3-point basket in Game 4 on Sunday (US time). Kevin C. Cox, Pool via AP

If people didn't know who Luka Doncic was, they sure do now.

Social media was abuzz over the Dallas Mavericks playmaker's game-long brilliance in his team's 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (US time).

The 21-year-old Slovenian, who entered Game 4 supposedly with a bum ankle, deserved the praise and more that came in his way.

He finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, helping Dallas erase a 21-point, first-half deficit and capping off the comeback with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer in the extension for the victory.

The result enabled Dallas, which was without Kristaps Porzingis on the night, to tie their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.

For his superstar turn, Doncic drew raves from other NBA big names.

BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

Gonna state the obvious here but damn...LUKA IS A BONAFIDE SUPERSTAR!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 23, 2020

W O W‼️‼️‼️‼️ Luka we are not worthy!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2020

luka cold ‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 23, 2020

big shot 😳 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 23, 2020

Omg LUKA — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 23, 2020

Invest in a step back!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 23, 2020

Luka the Don — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) August 23, 2020

Young fella special.. — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) August 23, 2020

