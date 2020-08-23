‘Bang bang!’ Luka Doncic trends after stellar showing in Dallas’ upset of Clippers

If people didn't know who Luka Doncic was, they sure do now.
Social media was abuzz over the Dallas Mavericks playmaker's game-long brilliance in his team's 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (US time).
The 21-year-old Slovenian, who entered Game 4 supposedly with a bum ankle, deserved the praise and more that came in his way.
He finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, helping Dallas erase a 21-point, first-half deficit and capping off the comeback with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer in the extension for the victory.
The result enabled Dallas, which was without Kristaps Porzingis on the night, to tie their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.
For his superstar turn, Doncic drew raves from other NBA big names.
(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).
NBA, Los Angeles Clippers, LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic