WATCH: Luka legend grows, as Dallas’ Doncic eviscerates Clippers
Posted at Aug 24 2020 08:13 AM
Luka Doncic brought the entire package -- and then some -- in the Dallas Mavericks' 135-133 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (US time), a win that tied their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.
Watch at some of Doncic's highlights from Game 4 in the video below:
