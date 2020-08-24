Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Luka legend grows, as Dallas’ Doncic eviscerates Clippers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2020 08:13 AM

Luka Doncic brought the entire package -- and then some -- in the Dallas Mavericks' 135-133 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (US time), a win that tied their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.

Watch at some of Doncic's highlights from Game 4 in the video below:

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).

Read More:  NBA   Los Angeles Clippers   LA Clippers   Kawhi Leonard   Dallas Mavericks   Luka Doncic  