NBA: Super Luka nails buzzer-beater, lifts Mavs past Clippers in OT to even series

The Clippers had no answer for Luka Doncic, who posted a 40-point triple-double and buried the game-winning 3-pointer in Dallas' Game 4 win on Sunday (US time) Ashley Landis-Pool, Pool via Getty Images/AFP

There's apparently no limit to what Luka Doncic can do.

Doncic buried an improbable 3-pointer as time expired, and the Dallas Mavericks completed a comeback from 21 points down to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime on Sunday (US time).

His status in doubt after spraining his ankle in Game 3 on Friday, Doncic did everything for the Mavericks, tallying 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists on top of several clutch shots in a superstar-turning performance to help Dallas tie their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.

For a 21-year-old playing in his first postseason and entering Game 4 with an ankle issue and minus one-half of Dallas' 1-2 scoring punch, that wasn't a bad showing at all.

"This shows our heart and that we can fight," said Doncic, after posting a second straight triple-double. "It is unbelievable the way the team fought. I just love this team."

Game 5 is on Tuesday.

Without Kristaps Porzingis, a late scratch because of knee soreness, the Mavericks looked on their way to an early night, falling behind 54-33 in the second quarter.

But Doncic, a game-time decision, and his ragtag crew weren't backing down.

Fueled by a 16-0 surge, Dallas tied the game at 73 and took the driver's seat in the third quarter, before going up 106-94 early in the fourth.

Kawhi Leonard helped the Clippers claw their way back into it with a 3-pointer and a bucket to pull Los Angeles to within 121-119, then 2 free throws by Lou Williams with 50 seconds left in regulation knotted the score and eventually sent the game to an added 5 minutes.

That was when Luka magic happened.

After a 3-point play by Williams put the Clippers ahead 130-128, Doncic evened the score with a short jumper then his layup in Dallas' ensuing play put the Mavericks ahead 132-130.

The Clippers responded with a Marcus Morris 3-pointer to go up by 1 point with 9.6 seconds, which set up Dallas for the final shot with 3.7 seconds on the clock.

That was enough for Doncic to dribble a few times, shake off Reggie Jackson and bury the game-winner on a stepback 27-footer.

Prior to the game, the buzz was all about Doncic's not Porzingis' health.

Doncic sprained his left ankle in the second half of Game 3 of the series and then had an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the damage.

"This morning I wasn't feeling good but as soon as I stepped on the court I knew I could go," Doncic said.

Lou Williams came off the bench to score 36 points, and Kawhi Leonard added 32 for the Clippers, who couldn't sustain a hot start.

Ivica Zubac contributed 15 points, while Paul George struggled at both ends of the court, managing just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).