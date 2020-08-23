NBA: Super Luka nails buzzer-beater, lifts Mavs past Clippers in OT to even series

There's apparently no limit to what Luka Doncic can do.
Doncic buried an improbable 3-pointer as time expired, and the Dallas Mavericks completed a comeback from 21 points down to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime on Sunday (US time).
His status in doubt after spraining his ankle in Game 3 on Friday, Doncic did everything for the Mavericks, tallying 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists on top of several clutch shots in a superstar-turning performance to help Dallas tie their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.
For a 21-year-old playing in his first postseason and entering Game 4 with an ankle issue and minus one-half of Dallas' 1-2 scoring punch, that wasn't a bad showing at all.
"This shows our heart and that we can fight," said Doncic, after posting a second straight triple-double. "It is unbelievable the way the team fought. I just love this team."
Game 5 is on Tuesday.
Without Kristaps Porzingis, a late scratch because of knee soreness, the Mavericks looked on their way to an early night, falling behind 54-33 in the second quarter.
But Doncic, a game-time decision, and his ragtag crew weren't backing down.
Fueled by a 16-0 surge, Dallas tied the game at 73 and took the driver's seat in the third quarter, before going up 106-94 early in the fourth.
Kawhi Leonard helped the Clippers claw their way back into it with a 3-pointer and a bucket to pull Los Angeles to within 121-119, then 2 free throws by Lou Williams with 50 seconds left in regulation knotted the score and eventually sent the game to an added 5 minutes.
That was when Luka magic happened.
After a 3-point play by Williams put the Clippers ahead 130-128, Doncic evened the score with a short jumper then his layup in Dallas' ensuing play put the Mavericks ahead 132-130.
The Clippers responded with a Marcus Morris 3-pointer to go up by 1 point with 9.6 seconds, which set up Dallas for the final shot with 3.7 seconds on the clock.
That was enough for Doncic to dribble a few times, shake off Reggie Jackson and bury the game-winner on a stepback 27-footer.
Prior to the game, the buzz was all about Doncic's not Porzingis' health.
Doncic sprained his left ankle in the second half of Game 3 of the series and then had an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the damage.
"This morning I wasn't feeling good but as soon as I stepped on the court I knew I could go," Doncic said.
Lou Williams came off the bench to score 36 points, and Kawhi Leonard added 32 for the Clippers, who couldn't sustain a hot start.
Ivica Zubac contributed 15 points, while Paul George struggled at both ends of the court, managing just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse
(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).
NBA, Los Angeles Clippers, LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic