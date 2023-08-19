MANILA — Kai Sotto is expected to be one of Gilas Pilipinas’ anchors and go-to guys in the incoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The 7-foot-3 former Ateneo Juniors star is happy that he will once again have the opportunity to don the national team’s colors.

“It feels good,” said Sotto during PUMA’s #OurBallAboveAll event at the Glorietta Activity Center on Saturday in Makati.

“Home is home, and every time I play sa bansa, sobrang happy ako. Walang pressure, sobrang enjoy lang and ayun, it’s just good to be home,” he added.

Alongside this is the Hiroshima Dragonflies center’s chance to represent the Filipinos who have stood by him in his basketball career.

“[It’s] extra energy, extra motivation sakin to push myself knowing that there’s always a lot of people na watching me and supporting me. Siyempre, blessing yan [but] it’s also a challenge na I have to do whatever it takes to do my best and make them proud,” he said.

Sotto missed the early stages of the team’s preparations for the World Cup due to injury, but recently rejoined the team and even stood out during their tune-up game against Ivory Coast on Friday.

And now that he is on track to lace up his kicks for Gilas, It is more likely than not that Sotto will make the Final 12 and be one of the many other PUMA athletes, like Canada’s RJ Barrett and Germany’s Dennis Schroeder, who will participate in the games.

“It’s big, especially sa mga fans ng mga players na yan. Pag naglaro sila, it would be good for us all.”

Next up for Sotto and the squad are a pair of friendlies against Montenegro and Mexico which they will be facing on August 20 and 21, respectively.

