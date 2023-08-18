Jordan Clarkson, leads Gilas Pilipinas against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

(UPDATED) Gilas Pilipinas dismantled Ivory Coast in an 85-62 beating during their tune-up match ahead of the FIBA World Cup on Friday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Jordan Clarkson and June Mar Fajardo led the way for the Philippine squad, scoring 13 points each against the FIBA World Cup African qualifier.

AJ Edu added 12 points on top of seven rebounds and two assists, while Kai Sotto came off the bench with 10 points, four rebounds and a block.

Scottie Thompson showed no sign of his metacarpal injury, scoring 11 markers on top of his five assists and four boards.

Gilas made a run in the 4th quarter while holding Ivory Coast to just nine points.

Bazoumana Kone and Maxence Dadiet combined for 24 points for the visiting team. Amadoue Sidibe added eight markers.

Ivory Coast is rated 42nd in the FIBA rankings, just two notches behind the Philippines (40th).

Gilas will next take on world No. 18 Montenegro on Sunday and No. 31 Mexico on Monday in separate friendly games.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes will be using the three tune-up matches to gain full measure of what kind of team to form before he decides on the final 12 roster from the current 16-man pool.