Manny Pacquiao and Oscar de la Hoya trade punches during their welterweight showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 6, 2008. Jewel Samad, AFP/file

Manny Pacquiao is already at the tail end of his colorful boxing career.

The "fighting senator" has dedicated more than two decades of his life to boxing and is apparently looking forward to work full-time in public service.

This weekend, he might appear in his last professional fight against Cuban champion Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When asked by boxing scribes in the US about his most memorable career victory, Pacquiao said it was against fellow legend Oscar De La Hoya.

“The greatest victory is the De La Hoya fight,” Pacquiao said in Boxing Scene, referring to his 2008 "dream fight" with the "Golden Boy".

“You know why? Because I came from 135 to 147. That’s unusual. I mean, not many boxers can do that. I mean, from 122, 126 to 135, and then moving up to 147 – what?”

De La Hoya, then 35, was heavily favored to win over a 29-year-old, smaller Pacquiao who jumped from lightweight to welterweight for the chance to fight the Golden Boy.

The Pacquiao pummeled De La Hoya in eight rounds, forcing the Mexican-American to retire on stool going to the ninth. That was the fight that cemented Pacquiao's status as a crossover star.

Although he is heavily speculated to be joining the presidential race in 2022, Pacquiao said he remains open for a fight against either Errol Spence Jr. or Terrence Crawford, the top fighters in the welterweight division.

“As long as I’m still in boxing,” Pacquiao said, “I’m open to and willing to fight Terence Crawford, Errol Spence or anybody – the best.”

Pacquiao was supposed to take on Spence this weekend, but the American champion was forced to pull out after a medical exam revealed he has a torn retina in the left eye.

