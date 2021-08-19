How Pacquiao prepared for Ugas fight

Manny Pacquiao during a mitts session with Buboy Fernandez. Wendell Alinea



Manny Pacquiao took a whole month of training to prepare against an unbeaten southpaw in Errol Spence Jr.

So when Spence withdrew two weeks before the fight due to injury, Pacquiao's team scrambled to prepare him against Yordenis Ugas, a Cuban champion who fights in an orthodox stance.

But Pacquiao said he had little difficulty prepping for Ugas, the reigning "super" WBA welterweight king. He said most of his opponents throughout his career were right handed.

"We adjusted in sparring one day, two days," he said in an interview on PBC on Fox, who also guested Pacquiao's former sparring partner, former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter.

"We analyzed Ugas, he's right-handed. I'm used to fighting a right-handed guy. I'm used to fighting right-handed (opponents)."

Pacquiao said things would have been harder if he was suddenly forced to fight a lefty on short notice.

"If it's the other way around, going from right-handed (fighter) to left-handed, it's gonna be hard for me because I'm used to fighting right-handed guys," he said.

He added that he also watched Ugas fight tapes, especially the one where the Cuban lost to Porter.



"I got a couple of things in your fight against Ugas and made adjustments to my style," he told Porter.

When asked if he will go for a knockout against Ugas, Pacquiao he'll get it if the opportunity presents itself.

"I'll try my best, if there's a knockout I'll grab it but I'll make sure that the fans will be happy. My concern is the fans. I don't want them watching Manny Pacquiao and they are disappointed," said Pacquiao.

