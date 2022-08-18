Philippines midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki (4) looks to control the ball against Australia in their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship match in Manila on July 4, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- Philippines midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki has signed with the Western United FC in Australia's A-League Women, the club announced on Thursday.

It marks Sawicki's return to club football, having last played in 2019 for Assi IF in Sweden.

"I am beyond excited to join Western United in the inaugural season for the women's side," Sawicki said in comments provided by the club.

"I can't wait to meet and begin working with the rest of the squad, and hopefully this group can set the tone and pave the way for those players who will come after us in this club," she added.

Sawicki played youth football for Canada and had one cap with their senior team before switching to the Philippines. She made her debut for the Philippine women's national football team in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The 29-year-old midfielder was a key contributor in the Filipinas' triumphant campaign in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, which saw them win their first-ever major international trophy. Since making her debut, Sawicki has won 12 caps for the Philippines.

Sawicki traces her roots to the Philippines through her mother.

Her coach in Western United, Mark Torcaso, said they are impressed with the improvement of the Philippine women's national football team and took notice of Sawicki's influence in their rise.

"The development of the Philippines team under Alen Stajcic has been incredible in the last 12 months or so, and Jaclyn has been really impressive in that period," he said.

"We've certainly taken notice and identified Jaclyn as someone that will bring a lot of quality into our midfield. With her big-game experience and the level she's played at overseas, she'll be a big part of our team and I can't wait to work with her," he added.

According to Western United, Sawicki is the second international signing for the club, after American striker Hannah Keane.

This will be Western United's first season in the A-League Women, bringing the number of teams to 11. They play their home games at the GMHBA Stadium in Wyndham, Victoria. The A-League Women's season starts in November.

