The LED tower at Yagan Square displays graphics to celebrate the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 'One Year To Go' event on July 20, 2022 in Perth, Australia. Paul Kane/Getty Images for FIFA

Celebrations marking 'One Year To Go' until the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 kicked off with a cultural lighting ceremony at dawn in Hamilton, New Zealand on Wednesday.

It was followed by the unveiling of a Unity Pitch in Sydney, Australia and coordinated evening light shows across the tournament's nine host cities.

A Unity Pitch located on Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney/Gadigal, was unveiled by FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to mark the milestone date on the road to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Created with the tournament's colorful livery in mind, it will be open to the public and local football groups until July 24, before touring each of the tournament's nine host cities over the next year.

A Unity Pitch will be gifted to both host countries, Australia and New Zealand, as part of FIFA's commitment to leave a lasting legacy in the region.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Unity Pitch, FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said: "Today is a great day in the build up to the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The excitement at the lighting ceremony in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa and the enthusiasm around women's football here at Barangaroo Reserve for the unveiling of the Unity Pitch, is wonderful and this support and passion will make the FIFA Women's World Cup truly unforgettable."

"This competition will provide a platform to inspire and unite through the power of women's football and FIFA, together with the host countries, looks forward to welcoming players and fans from around the world and going beyond greatness together in 2023."

FIFA also announced that tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup will go on sale online from October 6 with tickets starting from $20 for adults and $10 for children.

As of July 20, 19 teams have already qualified to the event — including the Philippines, who will be making its debut in the tournament.

Defending champion United States qualified after winning its group in the CONCACAF W Championship.

Also making their debuts are Vietnam, Morocco, and Zambia.