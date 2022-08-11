MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine women's national football team defender Jessika Cowart has inked a professional contract with ŽFK Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Women's Super League.

The club made the announcement on Thursday.

Cowart, 22, previously played for Çaykur Rizespor in Turkey. ŽFK Spartak are the defending champions in the Serbian league.

She made her Philippines debut in a friendly against Ireland in June, and featured in the Filipinas' campaign in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship.

Cowart scored her first goal for the Philippines against Thailand in the tournament final.

Cowart is the second Filipino player to suit up for a club in Serbia. Philippines striker Quinley Quezada signed with ŽFK Crvena Zvezda earlier this year.

RELATED VIDEO: