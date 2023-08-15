MLBB: OhMyV33nus says never put foot down on skipping MPL S12

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna said she never put her foot down against playing in MPL Season 12, adding that she and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario wanted to skip MSC 2023 in Cambodia.

In a podcast with Wise and former Onic Philippines ambassador Arvin "Toriyama" Recio, OhMyV33nus revealed that she really wanted to participate in MPL Season 12, which serves as the qualifier to the M5 world championships.

In the podcast, OhMyV33nus said that a misunderstanding on MPL Season 11 and MSC's regulations, paired with fatigue, prompted them to skip the upcoming season.

She even suggested to bring players from their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League, Blacklist Academy to their chief executive officer, Tryke Gutierrez.

She added that she had already told their intentions to the coaching staff the moment MPL Season 11 ended, adding that she felt "drained" the entire season.

"Sinasabi ko kila Boss Tryke na gusto kong magpahinga ng MSC kasi gusto kong maglaro ng S12. Ayun exactly ang sinasabi ko sa coaching staff. Kasi sabi ko kay Boss Tryke, ‘Boss Tryke, sobrang draining talaga.’ Alam ng buong team ‘yan, especially the coaching staff. Alam nila kung gaano ako ka-drain ng Season 11. Kaya sinabi nila ‘sige pahinga ka lang kung kailangan mo talaga magpahinga,"

She later on added: "Tapos ayun nga nag-usap-usap, bakit gustong mag-pahinga. Then sabi ko draining naman kasi talaga. Sinabi ko 'yung reason ko and all which is alam naman na nila. Sabi nila sige, kung gusto talaga naming magpahinga pero pa'no 'yung MSC natin? Kasi 'yun 'yung pinakaunang concern siyempre as the CEO. Paano 'yung MSC? International tournament pa rin 'yun eh. Tapos sabi nila, try na lang natin mag-angat from MDL like si Rindo and si Eyon or si Steve or something. 'Yun 'yung initial [plan]."

Teams such as Blacklist International's fellow MPL Philippines contingent ECHO had to make last-minute adjustments to their MSC 2023 lineup lineup, after they said they were adding Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz and Justine “Zaida” Palma in their main lineup for MSC held in Cambodia.

OhMyV33nus also shared that she and Wise personally reached out the league officials to express their intentions to sit out MSC.

"Ayun na kinausap namin si Sir Joy nung time na ‘yun. Tapos nung nakausap namin si Sir Joy na ganun 'yung plano namin for MSC, biglang sinabi ni Sir Joy… initial reaction ni sir Joy [sabi niya] ‘Uy, bawal magpalit ng lineup.’ So nung time na 'yun, kakausap lang namin, nagdesisyon na kami and all, nagulantang kaming lahat. From MDL bawal. Literal na kung ano 'yung lineup mo nung nag-qualify ka, 'yun na 'yun," she said.

She was referring to Moonton's esports operations executive Joy Calulo, who mainly handles MPL Philippines and its operations. The three-time MPL champion said she was slightly dismayed with the outcome, but decided to soldier on.

"So ayun nga, nung nalaman namin na bawal kaming magpahinga ng MSC, no choice kami. [Kailangan namin] na lumaro. Medyo nalungkot ako to be honest pero kilala mo naman ako, kapag tournament, tournament mode ako," OhMyV33nus said.

"Kapag warla mode ako, activate warla mode, warla mode ako. So nung MSC, sige bigay namin 'yung best namin kasi sabi rin namin ni Wise, ayaw naman naming magpahinga ng last place kami sa MSC. Ayun ang mindset ko going MSC. Ayokong magpahinga na ang baba ng place namin," she added.

She added that she communicated her and Wise's intention to rest for the next season.

"Hindi ko kinlose 'yung sarili ko na ‘Ah sige Boss Tryke, kahit anong sabihin niyo, kahit anong gawin niyo magpapahinga talaga kami’ hindi ako ganun. Pero Kino-communicate ko sa kanila na hindi ako totally 100 percent na magre-rest. Ang sa 'kin lang, anong magiging plano natin for S12? Ayun lang ang sa 'kin kasi sobrang na-drain ako nung S11 saka MSC," she said.

"Kung sasabak kami ng S12, gusto ko sana may plano tayo. Pero ayun nga, since sobrang igsi lang nung time ng preparation ng after ng MSC sa pasahan ng lineup, parang ang hirap na kaming makasingit ni Wise."

From there, it was decided that the duo will sit out MPL Season 12.

"Siguro gamitin na lang namin 'yung time na ‘to para ayun nga, para sa sarili namin, para ma-enjoy namin kung ano 'yung meron kami ngayon. Family time, focus sa business," she said.

In a statement, Moonton Games regional manager Keith Nino Medrano explained that rules were communicated to the teams "early on" with "no pushbacks."

"MSC rules were communicated early on and there were no pushbacks regarding it. The league aligned this with the teams ahead of MPL Season 11 and MSC 2023, especially because of the updates on age restrictions. We are glad that all teams, including theirs, were cooperative with us when we relayed this," Medrano said in a statement.

"OhMyV33nus and Wise made the country proud for their recent MLBB esports runs and we respect their decision to take a rest this season. I hope we all look forward to seeing the exciting and elevated MPL Philippines Season 12 in September,” he added.