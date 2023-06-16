PHNOM Penh, Cambodia - After meeting during the M4 World Championships, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna found a "soul sister" in Turkish Mobile Legends: Bang Bang coach Sacit "Badgalseph" Arslan.

With most of Incendio Supremacy's core moving on to Fire Flux Impunity and becoming the first Turkish squad to earn a slot in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, the Cambodian-hosted tournament became a reunion for two peas in a pod.

That, however, ended up in a heartbreaker as Blacklist International sent the Turkish squad, home, through a clean sweep.

"I really respect Fireflux Impunity that's why we gave our 100 percent in the match. To my soul sister Badgalseph, I hope to see you in M5. Good luck on your journey," OhMyV33nus told host Mara Aquino immediately after the elimination.

BadGalSeph also had the same to say when facing the media, after FireFlux's elimination.

"She's also my soul sister and I am really proud of her. And I really hope they [Blacklist] move on to the Grand Finals."

M5 will be held in the Philippines later this year.