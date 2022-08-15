Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos will now be calling the shots for the UP Fighting Maroons. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Shaq delos Santos is making a comeback to collegiate volleyball.

The University of the Philippines (UP) on Monday announced that Delos Santos is now the head coach of its women's volleyball team, taking over from Godfrey Okumu, who stepped down after UAAP Season 84.

"The UP Women’s Volleyball Team would like to welcome Coach Shaq Delos Santos as our new head coach! Coach Shaq has coached numerous teams, collegiate and professional and was also a national player himself," the team said.

"Coming from his recent third place victory with his professional team, Cignal, Coach Shaq is ready to take charge and call the shots for our team," they added.

Delos Santos calls the shots for Cignal HD in the Premier Volleyball League, and recently steered them to a bronze medal in the Invitational Conference.

He coached the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws from Seasons 76 to 79. Under his watch, FEU made three Final 4 appearances and were one game short of the finals in Season 78.

Delos Santos parted ways with the Lady Tamaraws' program in June 2017 and was replaced by George Pascua. He was the coach of the national women's volleyball team in 2018.

In March 2021, he was appointed as head coach of the Cignal HD Spikers.

Delos Santos takes over a UP program that has not made the Final 4 since Season 78. The Fighting Maroons finished with a 5-9 win-loss record in Season 84, good for sixth place.

